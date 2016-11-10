BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Porton Fine Chemicals Ltd. :
* Says it sold wholly owned pharmaceutical unit for 5.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/O8xjYV
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis