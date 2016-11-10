BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 10 LIS Co Ltd :
* Sees 2016 full year revenue to be 112 billion won and operating loss to be 11.9 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/t44l2Y
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015