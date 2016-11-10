BRIEF-New Look Vision Group says CFO Derrick Giannoumis to retire
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
Nov 10 Kuangda Technology Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says it raised 1.17 billion yuan via private placement
* Says the shareholder Shen Jieliang's stake in the co is lowered to 45.6 percent from 51.8 percent after the private placement
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/aZSKPL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing