BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd :
* Says the co and its unit to jointly set up pharmaceutical industrial investment fund in Wuhan with other investors
* Says fund size of 250 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8u7zXs
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis