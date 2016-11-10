** Nifty Realty index gains as much as 5.65 pct; records biggest intraday pct gain since March 2

** DLF Ltd, Sobha Ltd, and Oberoi Realty Ltd biggest gainers

** The index fell 11.60 pct on Wednesday to its lowest since May 6 following Prime Minister Modi's surprise move to withdraw larger banknotes from circulation

** "It is just a bounce back and it will fizzle out," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president of research at SMC Global Securities

** Index up 1.51 pct this year as of Wednesday's close, compared with a 6.11 pct rise in the broader NSE index