BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Nifty Realty index gains as much as 5.65 pct; records biggest intraday pct gain since March 2
** DLF Ltd, Sobha Ltd, and Oberoi Realty Ltd biggest gainers
** The index fell 11.60 pct on Wednesday to its lowest since May 6 following Prime Minister Modi's surprise move to withdraw larger banknotes from circulation
** "It is just a bounce back and it will fizzle out," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president of research at SMC Global Securities
** Index up 1.51 pct this year as of Wednesday's close, compared with a 6.11 pct rise in the broader NSE index
