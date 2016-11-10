** India's Nifty bank index rises as much as 3.9 pct, biggest intraday percentage gain since March 2

** India's move to abolish larger banknotes from circulation is seen as a positive for banking stocks as coffers are expected to swell when people start tendering their cash, improving their near-term liquidity

** ICICI Bank Ltd up 5.7 pct, State Bank of India up 8.2 pct, Yes Bank Ltd up 6.9 pct

** State Bank of India and ICICI hit highest in over 14 months

** The Nifty bank index had gained 15.3 pct this year through Wednesday's close vs a 6.1 pct rise in the broader NSE index