BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 10 Nexon Co Ltd :
* Says it will retire 3.2 million treasury shares (0.7 percent stake) of its common stock on Nov. 30
* Says the total shares outstanding will be 434.5 million shares after the retirement
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xF0jMG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015