BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 10 Ignis Ltd :
* Says exercise period of 8th series warrants ended on Nov. 10
* Says 1,550 units were exercised to 155,000 shares of its common stock at 3,600 yen per share
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/VgXoop
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015