BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Shares of India's third largest bank by market capitalisation, ICICI Bank, rise as much as 6.02 pct to 298.40 rupees, highest since Aug. 2015
** Stock breaks above 7-month ascending channel, suggesting continuation of uptrend (tmsnrt.rs/2g0Aco0)
** Stock also clears resistance at 291 rupees, the 100 pct Fibonacci projection level of a price rise from its Feb. 26 low of 180.75 rupees to the April 21 high of 257.80 rupees and retracement to the May 6 low of 213.20 rupees
** MACD is positive and above its signal line, and trend intensity indicator is also at 17 points, suggesting stock is on an uptrend, both favourable for further upside
** As per Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 36 of 46 analysts covering the stock have "buy" or "strong buy" rating, eight "hold" and two have "sell" rating
