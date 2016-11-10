** Shares of India's third largest bank by market capitalisation, ICICI Bank, rise as much as 6.02 pct to 298.40 rupees, highest since Aug. 2015

** Stock breaks above 7-month ascending channel, suggesting continuation of uptrend (tmsnrt.rs/2g0Aco0)

** Stock also clears resistance at 291 rupees, the 100 pct Fibonacci projection level of a price rise from its Feb. 26 low of 180.75 rupees to the April 21 high of 257.80 rupees and retracement to the May 6 low of 213.20 rupees

** MACD is positive and above its signal line, and trend intensity indicator is also at 17 points, suggesting stock is on an uptrend, both favourable for further upside

** As per Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 36 of 46 analysts covering the stock have "buy" or "strong buy" rating, eight "hold" and two have "sell" rating

(RM : gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)