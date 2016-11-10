BRIEF-New Look Vision Group says CFO Derrick Giannoumis to retire
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
Nov 10 Pola Orbis Holdings Inc :
* Says its unit H2O PLUS, LLC to cancel joint venture agreement and to sell its 51 percent holding stake in its Hong Kong-based JV C2O Plus Asia Limited to PEAKSTAR DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
* Says selling price is not disclosed and transaction planned effective in the middle of November
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5f4AZK
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing