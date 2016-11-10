Nov 10 Pola Orbis Holdings Inc :

* Says its unit H2O PLUS, LLC to cancel joint venture agreement and to sell its 51 percent holding stake in its Hong Kong-based JV C2O Plus Asia Limited to PEAKSTAR DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

* Says selling price is not disclosed and transaction planned effective in the middle of November

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5f4AZK

