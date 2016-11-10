BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 10 Yuke's CO Ltd :
* Says it will set up a new wholly owned subsidiary, which will be engaged in the purchase and management of music copyright in Sakai, Japan
* Effective date Nov. 11
* Says the new subsidiary will be capitalized at 10 million yen in all
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/tZjmRv
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015