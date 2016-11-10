Nov 10 Globalway Inc :

* Says it entered into agreement with Singapore-based firm CODE2LAB.PTE.LTD. to form capital and business alliance

* Says the co to raise 30 percent stake in CODE2LAB.PTE.LTD. for S$690,000(about 51.4 million yen) on Dec. 20

* Says the co is aiming to develop its business in Myanmar via the Myanmar-based unit of CODE2LAB.PTE.LTD.

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/n2VvKR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)