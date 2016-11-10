BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 10 Globalway Inc :
* Says it entered into agreement with Singapore-based firm CODE2LAB.PTE.LTD. to form capital and business alliance
* Says the co to raise 30 percent stake in CODE2LAB.PTE.LTD. for S$690,000(about 51.4 million yen) on Dec. 20
* Says the co is aiming to develop its business in Myanmar via the Myanmar-based unit of CODE2LAB.PTE.LTD.
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015