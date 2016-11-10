BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Air Water Inc :
* Says Air Water Inc offered a takeover bid for 2.9 million shares (or no less than 2,318,300 shares) of Kawamoto Corp
* Offered purchase price at 314 yen per share
* Takeover bid total amount at 911.7 million yen for 2.9 million shares
* Offering period from Nov. 11 to Dec. 16
* Settlement starts on Dec. 22
* Kawamoto plans to issue 1,173,100 shares to Air Water via private placement, to raise 368.4 million yen, during the period from Jan. 10, 2017 to Jan. 31, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cK4bqC ; goo.gl/HefO5u
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis