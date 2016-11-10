BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 10 Axel Mark Inc :
* Says the shareholder Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. will raise voting rights in the co to 10.1 percent from 0.02 percent, effective Nov. 15
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/pfEx3f
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015