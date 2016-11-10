BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 10 Telcon Inc :
* Says it will buy 966,000 shares of KPM Tech Co Ltd , a chemical products firm, from a retail firm and another invertor, to improve business synergy
* Transaction amount is 14.01 billion won
* Says it will hold 24.3 percent stake(2.7 million shares) in KPM Tech Co Ltd, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/wSc8ho
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015