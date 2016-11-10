Nov 10 Telcon Inc :

* Says it will buy 966,000 shares of KPM Tech Co Ltd , a chemical products firm, from a retail firm and another invertor, to improve business synergy

* Transaction amount is 14.01 billion won

* Says it will hold 24.3 percent stake(2.7 million shares) in KPM Tech Co Ltd, after the transaction

