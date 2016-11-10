BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 3-D Matrix Ltd :
* Says unit 3-D Matrix Europe SAS entered into partnership agreement concluded with Nicolai Medizintechnik GmbH regarding sales and marketing of absorbable local hemostat "PuraStat" in Germany
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/is4ShL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis