BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 10 SKI Corp :
* Says it plans to change its name to SAKAI Holdings CO LTD after transition to holding company structure
* Name change effective from Oct. 1, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TmgBgr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015