BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 100,436,681 shares via private placement and raised totally 2.3 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DvfAKp
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis