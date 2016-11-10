BRIEF-Verisk Analytics enters into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015
Nov 10 Techfirm Holdings Inc :
* Says 1,300 units of its 8th series options were exercised to 130,000 shares during period from Nov. 1 to Nov. 10
Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders