BRIEF-New Look Vision Group says CFO Derrick Giannoumis to retire
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
Nov 10 Tianjin Faw Xiali Automobile Co., Ltd. :
* Says the shareholder Tianjin-based machinery equipment firm cut 5.5 percent stake in the co, down to 19.5 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/4pHNpE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing