BRIEF-New Look Vision Group says CFO Derrick Giannoumis to retire
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
Nov 10 XPEC Entertainment Inc :
* Says its 2015 stock dividend to be paid on Nov. 11 instead of Nov. 14
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9Gjm9w
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing