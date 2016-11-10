BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder has added 5.5 million a-shares in the company as of Nov 7 for 113.3 million yuan ($16.68 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fEttNG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7922 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis