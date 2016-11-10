BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd
* Says it gets approval to issue 1.2 billion yuan ($176.72 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fgzkue
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7905 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis