BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 2016 public corporate bonds worth 1 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 3.19 percent
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis