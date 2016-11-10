BRIEF-New Look Vision Group says CFO Derrick Giannoumis to retire
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
Nov 10 Bota Bio Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 2.9 million shares of common stock through private placement, at 2,505 won per share, to raise 7.16 billion won in proceeds for operations
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/kp4AMZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing