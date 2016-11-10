BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
Nov 10 LOTVacuum Co Ltd :
* Says it signs contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to provide semiconductor dry vacuum pump, on Nov. 10
* Contract amount is 1.37 billion won
* Contract amount is 1.37 billion won
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock