Nov 10 Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy entire 23.4 million shares of PCA Life Insurance Co.,Ltd, for value-focused business strategy and customers expectation of happy later life

* Says transaction amount is 170 billion won

* Says it will hold 100 percent stake(23.4 million shares) in PCA Life Insurance Co.,Ltd, after the transaction

