BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 9.4 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 9.4 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc as of May 17 versus 11.1 percent stake as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
Nov 10 Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy entire 23.4 million shares of PCA Life Insurance Co.,Ltd, for value-focused business strategy and customers expectation of happy later life
* Says transaction amount is 170 billion won
* Says it will hold 100 percent stake(23.4 million shares) in PCA Life Insurance Co.,Ltd, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/MyLYm7
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports open market purchase of 681,672 shares of co's common stock between May 17 and May 18