BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
Nov 10 Imagine Asia Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 50,000 shares of Sewon Co., Ltd, a gas filter firm, from Chungho Comnet Co Ltd, to improve synergy effect
* Says transaction amount is 6.25 billion won
* Says it will hold 27.9 percent stake(78,000 shares) in Sewon Co., Ltd, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/drk8Wd
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock