Nov 10 Imagine Asia Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy 50,000 shares of Sewon Co., Ltd, a gas filter firm, from Chungho Comnet Co Ltd, to improve synergy effect

* Says transaction amount is 6.25 billion won

* Says it will hold 27.9 percent stake(78,000 shares) in Sewon Co., Ltd, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/drk8Wd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)