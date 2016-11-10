BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
Nov 10 Axel Mark Inc :
* Says co's second major shareholder Daiwa Securities Co Ltd resolves to cut voting rights in co to 5.29 pct down from 10.09 percent, effective on Nov. 15
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock