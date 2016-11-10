BRIEF-TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
Nov 10 Beijing Hanbang Technology Corp
* Says its shares to halt trading from Nov 11 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eF23ou
* Board, in consultation with Progress Partners as financial advisor, has initiated process to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives