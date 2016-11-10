BRIEF-TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
Nov 10 Phison Electronics Corp :
* Says it to retire 300,000 treasury shares (0.15 percent stake)
* Board, in consultation with Progress Partners as financial advisor, has initiated process to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives