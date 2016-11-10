BRIEF-TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
Nov 10 Aisino Corp
* Says shares to resume trading on November 11
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2elPcMF
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2elPcMF
* Board, in consultation with Progress Partners as financial advisor, has initiated process to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives