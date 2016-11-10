BRIEF-Reinsurance Group of America enters into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement
* Reinsurance Group of America says on May 17, co entered into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement - SEC filing
Nov 10 Shenzhen Grandland Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 60 percent stake in property investment firm for 162 million yuan ($23.84 million)
* Says it plans to sell real estate unit to controlling shareholder for 137.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eN9Nby; bit.ly/2eVBwo2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* GICs in a cashable position $144 million as of May 18 versus $146 million as of May 17