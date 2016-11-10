Nov 10 Shenzhen Grandland Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 60 percent stake in property investment firm for 162 million yuan ($23.84 million)

* Says it plans to sell real estate unit to controlling shareholder for 137.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eN9Nby; bit.ly/2eVBwo2

($1 = 6.7965 Chinese yuan renminbi)