BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* GICs in a cashable position $144 million as of May 18 versus $146 million as of May 17
Nov 10 Gemdale Corp
* Says unit wins land auction in Tianjin city for 4.74 billion yuan ($697.42 million)
* Says October contract sales at 6.73 billion yuan, up 15.9 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fFobQL; bit.ly/2eNjVB5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* GICs in a cashable position $144 million as of May 18 versus $146 million as of May 17
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock