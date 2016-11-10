Nov 10 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp

* Tsinghua Unigroup's unit bought 487.7 million shares in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp at an average price of HK$1.056 a share on Nov 4

* Tsinghua Unigroup's unit owns 6.66 percent stake in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp after transaction, from 5.5 percent previously

Source text in Englilsh: bit.ly/2fFsqM9

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)