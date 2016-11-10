Nov 10 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to boost financial holding unit's capital by 3.9 billion yuan ($573.82 million)

* Says financial holding unit will invest 1.85 billion yuan in Haiji Securities and aims to buy remaining 33.3 percent stake in Haiji for 926.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eFalgb; bit.ly/2fU9LB2

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)