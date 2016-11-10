BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost financial holding unit's capital by 3.9 billion yuan ($573.82 million)
* Says financial holding unit will invest 1.85 billion yuan in Haiji Securities and aims to buy remaining 33.3 percent stake in Haiji for 926.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eFalgb; bit.ly/2fU9LB2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc