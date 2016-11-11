BRIEF-Inwestycje Alternatywne Profit Q1 net loss rises to 1.3 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 11 Great-Sun Foods Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 33.35 million shares at 9.31 yuan per share to raise 310.5 million yuan ($45.67 million) for its Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2foKo6h ($1 = 6.7987 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Qtrly net profit 123.8 million baht versus 153.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: