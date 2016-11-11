BRIEF-Inwestycje Alternatywne Profit Q1 net loss rises to 1.3 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 11 Handsman Co Ltd :
* Says it bought back 900,000 shares via ToSTNet-3 on Nov. 11, for 1.60 billion yen in total
* Says it plans to retire 900,000 shares on Dec. 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/r1yTZO
* Qtrly net profit 123.8 million baht versus 153.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: