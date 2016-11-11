BRIEF-Aoxin Q & M Dental updates on proposed acquisition of Shenyang Qingaomei Oral Restorative Technology Co
* Proposed acquisition of Shenyang Qingaomei Oral Restorative Technology Co., Ltd.
Nov 11 iNtRON Biotechnology Inc :
* Says it received patent on Nov. 10, for novel lactococcus garvieae bacteriophage lac-gap-1 and its use for preventing proliferation of lactococcus garvieae
* Patent application number is 10-2015-0008012
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/29tdrq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BEIJING/LONDON, May 15 The WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack hobbled Chinese traffic police and schools on Monday as it rolled into Asia for the new work week, while authorities in Europe said they were trying to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.