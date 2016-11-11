BRIEF-Inwestycje Alternatywne Profit Q1 net loss rises to 1.3 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 11 Korea Autoglass Corp :
* Says it will apply for loan of 80 billion won via financial institute borrowing and commercial paper, to secure its operational funds
* Qtrly net profit 123.8 million baht versus 153.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: