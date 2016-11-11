BRIEF-Dusit Thani posts qtrly net profit 123.8 million baht
* Qtrly net profit 123.8 million baht versus 153.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 11 Henan Huaying Agriculture Development Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to set up agricultural holdings JV in Chengdu
* Says it entered into agreement with He'nan-based agricultural development firm and an individual to jointly develop the business of the JV
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/bw1B38
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly net profit 123.8 million baht versus 153.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 27,760 ZLOTYS VERSUS 137,740 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO