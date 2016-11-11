Nov 11 Bota Bio Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy 10,000 shares of a car park operation firm, for business diversity and securing of profitability

* Says transaction amount is 3.88 billion won

* Says it will hold 100 percent stake(10,000 shares) in the car park operation firm, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/JxJvO9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)