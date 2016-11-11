BRIEF-Medcamp Q1 net result turns to profit of 40,735 zlotys
Q1 NET PROFIT 40,735 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 34,349 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 11 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :
* Says it completes full acquisition of 100 percent stake of shares in a Guangzhou-based survey tech firm and a Shanghai-based electronic engineering firm
* Target company is 33 Old Broad Street Investment Company Limited