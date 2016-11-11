BRIEF-ASM Group plans FY 2016 dividend of 0.06 zloty/shr
* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.06 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 11 Lockon Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata as corporate auditor to replace Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
* Says the change will effective on Dec. 22
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/I6fnB0
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.06 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd