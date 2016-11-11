Nov 11 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. :

* Says it decided to withdraw from the lead frame business, based on an assessment of the changing business environment

* Says the co signed a Letter of Intent with Jih Lin Technology Co, Ltd. to carry out detailed discussions toward the future transfer of one domestic and two overseas companies engaged primarily in the power semiconductor lead frame business

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SFpLZb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)