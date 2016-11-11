** Tata Chemicals Ltd shares fall as much as 5.4
pct to 478.65 rupees
** Company reports 17 pct fall in Q2 consolidated net sales;
revenue from the fertiliser unit saw the steepest fall, down
about 56 pct
** Consol profit up marginally at 2.93 bln rupees ($43.73
mln)
** Separately, Tata Chemicals said on Thursday that
independent directors had backed Cyrus Mistry to remain as the
company's chairman
** Mistry was removed as chairman of Tata Consultancy
Services while his battle against the Tata conglomerate
continues; Mistry was ousted last month as chairman of Tata
Sons, the holding company of the Tata conglomerate
($1 = 66.9999 Indian rupees)