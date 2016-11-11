** Tata Chemicals Ltd shares fall as much as 5.4 pct to 478.65 rupees

** Company reports 17 pct fall in Q2 consolidated net sales; revenue from the fertiliser unit saw the steepest fall, down about 56 pct

** Consol profit up marginally at 2.93 bln rupees ($43.73 mln)

** Separately, Tata Chemicals said on Thursday that independent directors had backed Cyrus Mistry to remain as the company's chairman

** Mistry was removed as chairman of Tata Consultancy Services while his battle against the Tata conglomerate continues; Mistry was ousted last month as chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata conglomerate

($1 = 66.9999 Indian rupees)