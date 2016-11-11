BRIEF-International Business Settlement enters into a Letter of Intent with China Unicom Operations Ltd
May 15 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
Nov 11 HLB Life Science Co Ltd :
* Says it signed contract with Posco ICT Co Ltd to undertake ground construction work for Heunghae geothermal power generation and supply related machine equipment, on Nov. 10
* Contract amount is 2.6 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/gg6G1k
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MEXICO CITY, May 15 Mexico's competition watchdog said on Monday it had fined Japan's Panasonic Corp for failing to disclose that its purchase of Spanish auto parts maker Ficosa International would boost its indirect ownership of Ficosa Mexico.