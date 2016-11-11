BRIEF-International Business Settlement enters into a Letter of Intent with China Unicom Operations Ltd
May 15 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
Nov 11 WiseChip Semiconductor Inc :
* Says it to issue 3 million new ordinary shares and issue price to be decided
* Says proceeds to be used for loan repayment and supplement of working capital
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JC6RNa
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 15 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
MEXICO CITY, May 15 Mexico's competition watchdog said on Monday it had fined Japan's Panasonic Corp for failing to disclose that its purchase of Spanish auto parts maker Ficosa International would boost its indirect ownership of Ficosa Mexico.