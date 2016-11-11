BRIEF-International Business Settlement enters into a Letter of Intent with China Unicom Operations Ltd
May 15 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
Nov 11 Jimoto Holdings Inc :
* Says the co entered into agreement with Tokyo TY Financial Group Inc on Nov. 11 to form business alliance among the units of the two firms
* Says the units to cooperate on support business of business succession and M& A, business marketing, joint research and personnel training
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/MoQGSN; goo.gl/WjWXt8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 15 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
WASHINGTON, May 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to debt collectors, ruling that people who have filed for bankruptcy cannot sue companies that try to recoup old debt that is not required to be paid back under state statutes of limitations.