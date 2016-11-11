BRIEF-International Business Settlement enters into a Letter of Intent with China Unicom Operations Ltd
Nov 11 Samsung Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it will dispose 8.4 million shares of treasury stock for 290.06 billion won
* Offering price is 34,700 won per share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/N7gvI9
WASHINGTON, May 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to debt collectors, ruling that people who have filed for bankruptcy cannot sue companies that try to recoup old debt that is not required to be paid back under state statutes of limitations.